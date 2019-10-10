Diane Lane Opened Up About Her Love Affairs – And The Time She Had To Call The Cops On Josh Brolin

Caren Gibson
By Caren Gibson
October 10, 2019

Hollywood star Diane Lane has been acting on the big screen since she was 14 years old. Her first role was alongside Sir Laurence Olivier in 1979’s A Little Romance. Notable roles since then include 2002’s Unfaithful and Batman vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice in 2016. However, while her acting career has thrived, she admitted her romantic relationships had caused her a lot of pain.

Lane starred in several movies with Richard Gere, which sparked rumors of a romance, and she had a fling with rocker Jon Bon Jovi in the 1980s. However, Lane married Priceless Beauty co-star Christopher Lambert in October 1988 following an alleged affair with him four years previously. Their daughter, Eleanor arrived in September 1993, but the couple divorced in 1994.

