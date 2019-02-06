This Is The Truth Behind What Happened To News Anchor Diane Sawyer

ADVERTISEMENT

For many Americans, Diane Sawyer was a familiar face on ABC World News Tonight. Then in June 2014 the network announced that she’d be stepping down as news anchor, and her appearances became less frequent. So where is Sawyer now, and what has she been up to since her departure?

For those of you who are regular news viewers, Sawyer’s name is synonymous with hard-hitting journalism. This probably comes from her passion for current affairs, which shaped her early life and career trajectory. But it all began in Louisville, Kentucky, where Sawyer’s family relocated shortly after she was born.

The future news anchor came into the world in December 1945, in Glasgow, Kentucky, as Lila Diane Sawyer. Her parents were elementary school teacher Jean Sawyer and county judge Erbon Powers “Tom” Sawyer. And she found her calling in Louisville’s Seneca High School, working on the establishment’s newspaper.

