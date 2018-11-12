Dick Van Dyke Feared Death When He Woke Up At Sea. Then Some Creatures Of The Deep Began To Approach

ADVERTISEMENT

Dick Van Dyke used to enjoy surfing but then abandoned it after a terrifying brush with death. The actor has revealed that one day, he awoke out on the waves with no land in view. He began to paddle in the hope of making it back to safety – but his heart stopped when he spotted some creatures coming towards him.

Van Dyke was born in West Plains, Missouri, in December 1925. He finished his high school studies early in order to sign up with the United States Army Air Forces. However, they wouldn’t accept him because he was underweight.

The 92-year-old, who eventually obtained his high school diploma 60 years later, was ultimately given a job in the army doing radio announcements. He then joined up with the Special Services, where he was tasked with providing entertainment to soldiers. Soon, Van Dyke would become a major star.

