After Disney Star Cameron Boyce Died At Just 20 Years Old, His Dad Made A Heartbreaking Revelation

The sudden death of young actor and Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce on July 6, 2019 left his family stunned. Heartbreakingly, he had had a glittering career ahead of him. For you see, he was in Disney’s movie series Descendants, and had recently signed up to HBO comedy Mrs. Fletcher. But most importantly of all, he was a son and a brother. And although his relatives asked for privacy whilst dealing with the “nightmare”, touching tributes poured in.

Now tragically, Boyce died from an epileptic seizure in his sleep, his family revealed. Sadly, he had been dealing with Epilepsy for some time, and it was serious enough to cause his death. Indeed, every year, around 1 in 1,000 people are struck by Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, or SUDEP.

Of course, it goes without saying that Boyce’s family were devastated. Yes, he had died tragically young at the age of 20, under unexpected and distressing circumstances. And although many posted tributes on social media, the words issued by Boyce’s father, Victor, revealed something truly heartfelt. In fact, he perhaps provided a further example of how collective grief can help to heal gaping wounds.

