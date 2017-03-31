Dolly Parton Has Finally Opened Up About Her 50-Year Marriage, And What She’s Said Is The Sweetest

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you heard the story of Dolly Parton and her husband? No? Chances are, you might not even have known she even had a husband. But she does! His name is Carl Dean, and he’s every bit as quiet and reclusive as his wife is confident and loud. The pair have been married for over 50 years – and what Parton has to say about the love of her life will melt your heart.

Dolly Parton always wanted to be on stage. And while a young Parton undoubtedly had plenty of talent, she had a remarkable amount of luck as well. Just 24 hours after she graduated from high school, the ambitious teen packed her bags for Nashville – and it was a good thing she did.

ADVERTISEMENT

The would-be star quickly made Nashville her new home, and it wasn’t long before she ran into a man named Carl Dean outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat. It was the classic unexpected romantic encounter, because affairs of the heart were the last thing Parton had on her mind at that point in her life. But she fell for Dean immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT