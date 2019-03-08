When Donnie Wahlberg Went To A Waffle House, He Had A Surprise That Left The Waitress Floored

ADVERTISEMENT

During a break from touring, New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg decided to stop by a local Waffle House for a late-night meal. Naturally, the restaurant’s star-struck staff were thrilled to be serving such a high-profile customer. But the generous Wahlberg had a surprise in store that would make their night even more special.

Given the enormous wealth that comes with fame, it’s easy to forget that not all celebrities were born into a luxury lifestyle. Donnie Wahlberg, for example, is a case in point. Even though the singer is currently worth an estimated $20 million, the star wasn’t always familiar with fortune. In fact, his story is the very epitome of rags to riches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raised in Dorchester ‒ a rundown neighborhood in Boston, Massachusetts ‒ Wahlberg never experienced comfortable surroundings growing up. With one of the highest unemployment rates in the Boston area, Dorchester didn’t allow him and his family many opportunities. And earning just enough to get by was usually their biggest aspiration.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT