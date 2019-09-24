Donny Osmond is a Mormon – indeed, he’s one of the most famous Mormons in the entertainment industry. However, members of the Mormon Church have found themselves the center of controversy in recent years. People have accused the church of being inherently homophobic. Donny has had some things to say about his religion, though, including regrets.
Donny Osmond Came Clean About Same-Sex Marriage And One Of His Deepest Religious Regrets
Donny, and all his siblings, were raised in the Mormon religion. It was a big family – Donny has seven brothers and one sister – and at the head of it was patriarch George Osmond. He was the one who turned his brood into a squeaky-clean group of singing superstars. Before the age of six, Donny was on stage.