America’s Sweetheart Doris Day Emerged For A Rare Interview, And She Dished Out Some Juicy Details

Once upon a time, Doris Day was hailed as America’s sweetheart. Then, in 1973 she abandoned the limelight in order to pursue her greatest passion. But during a rare interview in 2017, she talked about her life more than 40 years after leaving Hollywood behind.

Born Doris Mary Ann Kappelhoff in April of 1922, the woman who would become Doris Day discovered her musical talents in an unexpected way. As she was recuperating after a car crash, she found herself singing along to tunes playing on the radio – and realized that she had a knack for it.

From there, Day began taking voice lessons. And her tutor believed in the future star’s voice so much that she allowed Day to have three lessons each week while only paying for one. By 1945, the then 22-year-old had her first hit song, “Sentimental Journey,” which struck a chord with World War Two soldiers who dreamed of coming home.

