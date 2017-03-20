20 Doting Celebrity Dads Who Are Totally Adorable With Their Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank god for social media and a willingness among celebrities to share! Without those two things, we’d have never seen these 20 adorable pictures of kids with their famous fathers. These guys may make fans scream with joy when they’re all dressed up on the red carpet or performing on stage, but seeing them cuddling or making cakes for their kids? Now that’s totally swoon-worthy.

20. John Legend

Actor/singer John Legend found himself in his very own la la land when his supermodel wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth to their daughter Luna Simone Stephens on April 14, 2016. Since then, he’s posted multiple pictures on social media to demonstrate his fatherly bliss. Adorable!

19. Jay Z

As if we needed more reasons to be jealous of Beyoncé! Her hubby Jay Z is great with Blue Ivy, the pair’s cute, five-year-old daughter. We’re sure the practice he’s had raising his little girl means he’ll be just as good with the twins the family are expecting later in 2017.

