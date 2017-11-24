Between 1985 and 1995, Linda and Lisa Yokubinas were the Doublemint Twins. As a result, they were the face of Wrigley gum and known all over the world. But behind the scenes, the pair had an increasingly fractured relationship.
Wrigley had used the Doublemint Twins advertising concept for decades before casting the Yokubinas twins in 1985. It was these two sisters, however, who became the most iconic incarnation, with a run lasting ten years. And the two models consequently became famous in their own right.
The original Doublemint Twins, in fact, were Joan and Jayne Knoerzer. Their stint as the iconic duo began way back in 1959. And the advertising agency that has created most of the adverts over the decades is Energy BBDO. “We would get bombarded with mail coming from twins all over the country,” the company’s president and CEO, Tonise Paul, later told Crain’s Chicago Business.
-
When This Cat Gave Birth To Seven Kittens, The Family Dog’s Animal Instincts Took Over
-
This Boy Was Digging On A Beach When He Saw A Lifeless Body Buried In The Sand
-
Doctors Told This Mom She Was Dying Of Cancer, But Then She Was Saved By Her Ex-Husband’s New Wife
-
After This 3-Year-Old Died In A Freak Accident, Her Mom Recalled What She Did With Her Blanket
-
The Doublemint Twins Shot To Fame In The ’80s – But A Secret Jealously Almost Tore Them Apart
-
When This Autistic Boy Confessed A Secret To Santa, The Response He Got Left His Mother In Tears
-
This Vietnam Soldier Was Bagged And Tagged. Then A Lieutenant Ran One Final Check
-
After This Man Left Work To Rush To The Store, His Wife Shared A Powerful Message To Young Women
-
A Photographer Shot The Same Commuters For 9 Years – And His Pictures Show How Much They've Changed
-
25 Years After This Teen Disappeared, Tweets Have Appeared To Suggest She’s Speaking To The Public
-
This Pregnant Lady Cried Desperately In The Street – But Onlookers Didn't Know Ellen Was Watching
-
When This Responding Officer Was Attacked By A Dog, His Police Training Instantly Took Over