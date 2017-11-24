The Doublemint Twins Shot To Fame In The ’80s – But A Secret Jealously Almost Tore Them Apart

ADVERTISEMENT

Between 1985 and 1995, Linda and Lisa Yokubinas were the Doublemint Twins. As a result, they were the face of Wrigley gum and known all over the world. But behind the scenes, the pair had an increasingly fractured relationship.

Wrigley had used the Doublemint Twins advertising concept for decades before casting the Yokubinas twins in 1985. It was these two sisters, however, who became the most iconic incarnation, with a run lasting ten years. And the two models consequently became famous in their own right.

The original Doublemint Twins, in fact, were Joan and Jayne Knoerzer. Their stint as the iconic duo began way back in 1959. And the advertising agency that has created most of the adverts over the decades is Energy BBDO. “We would get bombarded with mail coming from twins all over the country,” the company’s president and CEO, Tonise Paul, later told Crain’s Chicago Business.

