Here’s What The Stars Of Downton Abbey Look Like Out Of Costume

For six grandiose seasons, British TV drama Downton Abbey captivated millions of people all across the world. Loyal audiences followed the exploits of the Crawley clan and their underlings, with a movie even arriving in September 2019. The franchise has been a hit for a multitude of reasons, yet one might point towards the clothing style of the characters as being particularly special. But how do the stars that portray them actually dress in real life?
4. Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery)
With her slim figure and air of refinement, Lady Mary Talbot spends much of her time being propositioned by gentlemen. And it wouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that this was the case with the actress that played her. After all, Michelle Dockery possesses these same attributes – though obviously with a more contemporary spin.