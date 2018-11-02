Drew Barrymore Appeared In An Inflight Magazine – But The Star’s Bizarre Replies Baffled Readers

ADVERTISEMENT

Inflight magazines can be a godsend on long-haul journeys. When stuck on a plane for several hours, it doesn’t hurt to have some quality reading material. Most major airlines include them for free on their flights. And often many of these magazines include great tips for the passenger’s destination.

Indeed, many of these publications feature articles from prestigious journalists and interviews with A-list celebrities. From cooking to fashion tips, readers can usually find a subject matter of their taste while flying above the clouds.

However, during a flight to Cairo with EgyptAir in October 2018, political analyst Adam Baron found himself very confused by the quality of an interview with actress Drew Barrymore. The interview featured in the airline’s magazine Horus. But many elements of the feature appeared to be slightly baffling.

