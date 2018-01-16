After Weeks Of Rumors, The Duggars Have Revealed Some Surprising News About A Member Of Their Clan

ADVERTISEMENT

With political aspirations, religious underpinnings and strong family values – the Duggars are certainly not your average reality television stars. Jim Bob and Michelle sit at the top of the family tree, parenting a whopping 19 children (and counting). However, despite their successful run on their very own show on TLC, the Duggers have been met with criticism, scandal has plagued them, and they’ve been the focal point of countless rumors circulating in the press. Hearsay has been particularly prevalent in the past few weeks regarding a member of the group. But hasn’t been addressed by the family themselves – until now that is. Yes, the Duggars have finally made a startling revelation about one of their own. But it’s not about whom you think it is.

Few families in entertainment have garnered as much attention in the current century as the Duggars. As parents of the family, Jim Bob and Michelle made waves due to their choice of lifestyle and religious commitments. These resulted in landing their very own reality television program on TLC, entitled 19 and Counting

They came under fire from those who support birth control, who were alarmed by their large family. Jim Bob and Michelle – who are devout Baptists – maintained that they were willing to let God decide how many children they produce, after an unfortunate miscarriage suffered by Michelle – something that they claim was exacerbated by using birth control.

