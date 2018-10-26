Dwayne Johnson Held The Ultimate Make-A-Wish Day, And The Emotional Scenes Are Simply Heart-melting

ADVERTISEMENT

For some celebrities, one of the many perks of being famous is getting the chance to meet their adoring fans. Dwayne Johnson can certainly attest to that, as he organized a set visit for a group of Make-A-Wish children on his latest movie. However, emotions ran high when the star revealed another surprise.

Born in May 1972, Johnson grew up in a wrestling family, with his father and grandfather enjoying successful careers inside the squared circle. As a youngster, though, he wanted to forge his own path, eventually joining the University of Miami’s college football team. Due to his athletic prowess and build, many saw a bright future for him in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Johnson’s progress was halted by injuries, which ultimately ended his hopes of having a career in football. With that in mind, he then turned his attention back to wrestling. He made his debut between the ropes in 1996 under the name Rocky Maivia. Unfortunately, though, those first few months in the World Wrestling Federation were far from easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT