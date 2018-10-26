Dwayne Johnson Shared A Photo Of His Daughter – And It Revealed The Kind Of Father He Really Is

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwayne Johnson earned his tough guy nickname “The Rock” during his time as a top wrestler. These days, however, his life is very different. And the star gave an insight into what he’s really like as a dad when he shared a photo of his daughter, Jasmine.

Johnson was born in Hayward, California on May 2, 1972. His father Rocky Johnson and his grandfather on his mother’s side were both professional wrestlers. And before long, he followed them into the ring.

From a young age, Johnson was a skilled athlete. He was a particularly strong footballer and was offered a full scholarship to play for the University of Miami, which he accepted. After graduating with a degree in physiology and criminology, he briefly joined the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders in 1995.

