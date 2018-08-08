After Dwayne Johnson’s Stunt Double Arrived On Set, The Actor Gave Him A Gift That Left Him In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Movie star Dwayne Johnson may be an absolute powerhouse of a man, but he doesn’t actually do all his stunts. Those are left to a stuntman, who just happens to be someone the actor knows very well. So, the ex-wrestler decided to give that man a present on the set of one of his movies. And it was such a touching moment that the stuntman was brought to tears.

There’s no one in Hollywood quite like Dwayne Johnson. Before becoming an actor, he had a successful career in wrestling under the name The Rock, a moniker by which he’s still known. Making the transition from wrestling to acting is difficult, but Johnson pulled it off magnificently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ex-wrestler’s first big movie role was as the title character in 2002’s The Scorpion King. Such was Johnson’s popularity that he received over five million dollars for appearing, despite being an untested actor. And it was while on set that the star met a man who would help form the course of the rest of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT