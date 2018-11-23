Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Have Shared Some Startling News About Their Secret Surrogacy

Gabrielle Union has been in a relationship with Dwyane Wade for the best part of a decade. And the actress has opened up over the years about her struggle to have a child. However, in November 2018 the couple revealed some surprising news that they had been keeping a secret.
Union came into the world on October 29, 1972, in Omaha, Nebraska. The star had a difficult time as a teenager, being assaulted and suffering a rape while working at a Payless shoe store at 19 years old in 1992. She began acting the next year, with her first tryout for Saved By The Bell .
The actress went on to appear in teen rom-coms such as She’s All That and 10 Things I Hate About You. Then Union got her big break with cheerleading film Bring It On. The movie led to her landing the starring role in medical drama City of Angels.