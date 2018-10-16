Ed Sheeran Gave This Little Girl A Guitar, But Now Her Family Has Revealed Some Tragic News

ADVERTISEMENT

Listening to Ed Sheeran’s songs helped Melody Driscoll smile through the pain caused by a serious health condition. It may therefore have been a dream come true for the little girl when the pop star came to sing to her in hospital and gave her a signed guitar. Now, however, Melody’s family has revealed some tragic news about the 11-year old.

At first, Melody had seemed to be a completely typical baby, reaching all the milestones normal for her age. Then her parents, Karina and Nigel, found that her development suddenly came to a halt. Karina explained in a 2016 post on Facebook page Melody In Mind, “When [Melody] was 18 months old, she lost everything. She stopped walking, talking, playing [and] eating – everything.”

But the reason for Melody’s loss of physical abilities was seemingly discovered when, at two years old, she was given a diagnosis of Rett syndrome. As for how the condition had affected the toddler, Karina revealed on Facebook, “Doctors explained it to me that a human brain is full of light switches. And in a normal person all the light switches are on, but in Melody half of her light switches had turned off.”

