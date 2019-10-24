Edward Norton Opened Up About The Real Reason He Parted Ways With Marvel

In 2008 Marvel Studios kicked off the world-conquering Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with two superhero movies. The first, Iron Man was swiftly followed by The Incredible Hulk. And to bring the big, green meanie to life for the latter, the studio enlisted the talents of Edward Norton for the roles of Bruce Banner and his angry alter-ego. Yet just two years after the movie hit theaters, the studio dumped its acclaimed star via a barbed official statement. This seemingly acrimonious split has since been the topic of much debate. But now, finally, Norton has revealed what really went down behind the scenes.

