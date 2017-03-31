This Eerie Photo Shows What It Would Look Like If Princess Diana Had Met Baby Charlotte

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana, Princess of Wales was one of the most iconic figures in the world. Although she was born into noble British family, something about her seemed to resonate with the wider public. People loved her.

The family was well respected: her father was a viscount and he was later named an Earl. Diana and her siblings, meanwhile, enjoyed a comfortable upbringing in the English village of Sandringham. She went to school in both England and Switzerland, but she didn’t excel. In fact, she didn’t pass her O Levels the first or the second attempt.

Diana’s parents had divorced by the time she entered high school, and after leaving education she lived in her mother’s flat in London and enrolled in a cookery course. She flitted between various careers over the next few years. In fact, her resume included stints as a dance teacher, a cleaner, a nursery assistant, a party hostess and a nanny for an American family.

