In his time, Magic Johnson was one of the most famous sportsmen in the whole of the U.S.A. But after a devastating early retirement, the NBA basketball player turned his attention to mainly charity work and business ventures. However, the former superstar also raised a family. And today his wife, Cookie, and fashion-icon son E.J. are arguably just as popular as the 6’ 9” American.
When EJ Johnson Came Out As Gay, He Wasn’t Prepared For Magic Johnson’s Reaction
But regardless of their celebrity status, the Johnsons have had their share of difficulties in the past. Indeed, like all family units, sometimes different generations just don’t see things in the same way as each other. Whether it’s fashion, music, lifestyle or religion, parents and children can disagree over almost anything. And so it was when E.J. revealed some news that was close to his heart.