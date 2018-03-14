Ellen Addressed The Awkward Oprah Moment At The Golden Globes That Cameras Didn’t Catch

ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden Globe cameras didn’t catch Ellen DeGeneres’s reaction at the ceremony, but Ellen’s team sure did. Reece Witherspoon’s emotional Cecil B. DeMille Award introduction was aimed at Oprah, but Ellen read it all wrong. Her reaction to the award choice is surprising, but is there more to the story?

Chat show host Ellen DeGeneres is famous for her warm personality – Generes by name, generous by nature. Since the 1980s, she’s entertained TV audiences as an actress, comedian and the voice of Dory in Finding Nemo. Additionally, her own program – The Ellen DeGeneres Show – is renowned for its lavish giveaways and prizes.

Moreover, she’s won the hearts of people from all walks of life for her involvement with the LGBT community. Ellen first came out as gay herself on a 1997 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show. She and Oprah have since become not only close friends, but neighbors too.

