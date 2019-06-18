When Ellen DeGeneres Was Just 20, She Suffered A Personal Tragedy That Would Stay With Her Forever

ADVERTISEMENT

Surely, almost everyone in America knows the name Ellen DeGeneres. She’s on TV screens so often that to some she may feel like a genuine friend. And the popular host is very open about her life, her feelings and her past. She’s even spoken about a devastating tragedy that ripped her world apart when she was younger.

DeGeneres would appear to have a wonderful, very successful life these days. She’s married to actor Portia de Rossi, she’s a beloved TV host and actress and has a vast multitude of awards on her shelves. And during the ‘90s, a time where coming out was difficult, she was a trailblazer for other LGBT people.

However, DeGeneres’ path to stardom wasn’t remotely an easy one. When the tragedy in question took place, she blamed herself for it. But after that, she was able to do a truly impressive thing and channel her grief into comedy so that she could make sense of it all. And everything that happened afterwards made the popular host the person she is today.

