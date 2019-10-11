When Ellen DeGeneres went on stage using crutches in a October 2019 show, her fans might have wondered whether she had a serious injury. However, the star quickly abandoned the medical aids. It turned out that she did have a health issue to share, though, but it was her neck which had sustained an injury.
When Ellen DeGeneres Had A Neck Injury Checked Out, She Learned That She Had A Much Bigger Problem
This wasn’t the first time that the TV host had shared a medical complaint with her talk show audience. Back in 2007 she had presented her show laid out in a hospital bed. And unlike the crutches, the bed hadn’t simply been a prop. She had torn a back ligament while lifting her dog, and could not move at all or even sit up.