When Ellen Gave A Struggling Family A Truly Massive Gift, The Looks On Their Faces Said It All

Maybe Ellen DeGeneres should be renamed Ellen DeGenerous. Why? Because the popular talk show host recently gave away a record amount of money to a single family. It wasn’t a frivolous gift, however. She made sure the cash prize went to people who truly deserved it. And when she got them on her show and spoke to them in front of an audience, the results were utterly heartwarming.

There’s no denying that Ellen DeGeneres – known to all as Ellen – is very good at her job. As a result, she’s extremely popular among television audiences. The host has, in fact, won more People’s Choice Awards than anyone else, plus 30 Emmys. Not only that, but in 2016 she was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest award the president can bestow on civilians.

Ellen also does a great deal of humanitarian work. She’s an activist for LBGTQ rights, having come out as gay in 1997. In addition, she does a lot of campaigning for animal protection, and is a vegan. But perhaps most impressive of all is the star’s philanthropy. Over the years, in fact, she’s given away millions to charities and deserving causes.

