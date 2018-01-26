Ellen Pompeo Has Opened Up About Her Behind-The-Scenes Battle For Pay On Grey’s Anatomy

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is a much-loved show. Ever since it started, it has pulled in many millions of viewers. And amazingly, after 14 years it’s still incredibly popular. But as cast reshuffles took place, one of the show’s stars, Ellen Pompeo, found herself in a pitched battle over her salary. Now, she’s spoken out about what went on.

When Grey’s Anatomy first premiered in March 2005, hardly anyone guessed what an incredible success it would be. But right from the beginning, its creator Shonda Rhimes had taken steps to make sure that it would at least be something a little different. That’s because she wanted the women on the show to be the standout characters.

“I wanted to create a world in which you felt as if you were watching very real women,” Rhimes told The Oprah Magazine in 2006. “Most of the women I saw on TV didn’t seem like people I actually knew, they felt like ideas of what women are. They never got to be nasty or competitive or hungry or angry. They were often just the loving wife or the nice friend.”

