Ellen Pompeo Made A Shocking Confession About Her Former On-Screen Lover Patrick Dempsey

ADVERTISEMENT

To this day, the coupling of Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey and Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy is considered one of the best relationships to ever grace a TV drama. From season one through to season 11 they were true couple goals. But behind the scenes it appears that things were far from idyllic.

Pompeo still stars on Grey’s Anatomy as Meredith Grey and is one of the highest paid actresses in the television industry. But behind the scenes of the popular medical show there always seems to be a lot of drama going on. For the past decade, the cast have frequently made headlines for controversial behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Occasionally, the behind-the-scenes chaos seems to actually leak into the show’s storylines too. For example, when Derek Shepherd was killed off in 2015, it was before Dempsey’s contract was up. Ever since then, rumors have spread about why he left the show. And Pompeo made a surprising admission about his exit, while talking on the show Red Table Talk in December 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT