Oprah Winfrey often gets the most surprising and frank admissions out of her guests, and Elton John was no different. When she talked to him in 1997, he told her about a “turning point” in his life. And what made it particularly intriguing was that it involved another superstar from the rock world: Elvis Presley.
Elton John Opened Up To Oprah About His Devastating Encounter With Elvis
In 1976 John was arguably at his creative peak, with smash hit albums such as Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and Caribou behind him. And it wasn’t only the listening public who adored him; critics too lined up to praise the British singer. The fame and fortune came at a price, though. John’s extensive misuse of cocaine had led to an overdose in the previous year, and his struggles with his weight would continue for years.