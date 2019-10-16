Elton John was always friends with Princess Diana, most of the time at least. And in 2019 he released an autobiography, Me, which went into detail about their relationship and how it evolved. He revealed what happened during the time they fell out, and what his thoughts and fears for Diana were at the time.
Elton John’s Memoir Reveals An Unseen Side To Princess Diana – And Why They Really Fell Out
But that wasn’t all. Within the pages of John’s book there were some explosive revelations about what Diana, and the rest of the royal family, were like behind closed doors. As a person who ended up more or less getting to the royal inner circle, John had been privy to some surprising scenes.