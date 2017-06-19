Elvis’ Granddaughter Is Now A Rising Star Herself, And It’s Spooky How Much She Looks Like The King

Anyone who has watched a movie in the last five years may well have seen the acting work of rising star Riley Keough. Indeed, with box office hits such as Magic Mike and Mad Max: Fury Road under her belt, the 28-year-old actress’ fame looks set to rise. However, behind the star’s public persona lies a family connection many fans may have missed. And it makes her closer than anyone to rock ‘n’ roll royalty.
It is fair to say that Keough did not have the most normal life growing up. Born Danielle Riley Keough on May 29, 1989, the future actress was the first child of singer-songwriters Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. And from almost her very first breath, Riley was already thrust into the public eye.
Just one month after she was born, baby Keough was proudly displayed on the cover of People magazine. But it wasn’t her mother or father’s fame that prompted the paps to take notice. More accurately, it was to do with her grandfather – none other than the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself, Elvis Presley.
