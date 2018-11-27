Here’s How Elvis Presley’s Famous Family Have Grown Up Under The Glare Of The Spotlight

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout history, there are certain artists that have defined a generation in their particular medium. Elvis Presley is most definitely one of them, as his brand of rock music changed the industry forever back in the 1950s and ‘60s. With that in mind, though, his family have subsequently grown up in the spotlight he once occupied.

Born in January 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi, Elvis formed a close relationship with his parents as a youngster. Growing up, his family rarely stayed in one place for too long, with his mom and dad trying to make ends meet. However, despite not being awash with money, Gladys Presley treated her son when he turned 11 in 1946.

Indeed, Elvis’ mom bought him his first guitar at that time, changing his life forever. After that, the future King of Rock and Roll went on to win a talent competition at Humes High School in Memphis, Tennessee, before graduating in 1953. From there, the aspiring musician looked to make his dreams a reality.

