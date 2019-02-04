Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Broke This One Rule – And Now They’re Hollywood’s Favorite Couple

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hollywood Reporter had plenty of reasons to declare Emily Blunt and John Krasinski “Hollywood’s Couple of the Year” in 2018. After all, the pair had some major successes over those 12 months. And many of them came about because Blunt broke her cardinal rule about her work.

London-born Emily Blunt’s big break came in two parts. First, she starred and earned a Golden Globe for her appearance in Gideon’s Daughter, a television series that debuted in the U.K. in 2006. That same year, she had a memorable supporting role in the fashion-centric comedy, The Devil Wears Prada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even alongside acting heavyweights Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, Blunt had audiences talking about her performance. “[Blunt] has many of the movie’s best lines and steals nearly every scene she’s in,” Clifford Pugh wrote in the Houston Chronicle. And she only continued from there.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT