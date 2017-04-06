20 Eminem Facts That Reveal What The Real Slim Shady Is Actually Like

Rapper Eminem, aka Marshall Mathers III, has led a truly interesting life. And his fans can’t get enough of it either: they’re fascinated by his addictions and crises, his chaotic relationship with his ex-wife Kim, and his loving sweetness to his daughter Hailie. Still, while there are many things about the controversial rapper that are very well publicized, there are still a few Slim Shady facts that have flown under the radar.
20. He used to pop up to 90 pills a day
From the early-to-mid ’00s, Eminem was completely hooked on pills. He took Valium, Vicodin, Seroquel and Ambien, and his constant use of these drugs almost killed him. In fact, at one point he was rushed to hospital and almost died after taking a potentially lethal cocktail of pills. But luckily for his fans, he pulled through.
19. He claims to have only ever read one book
In 2010 Eminem told Rolling Stone that he had only ever read one book all the way through: LL Cool J’s autobiography I Make My Own Rules. “I just never really got into books,” he said. But apparently, the rap star does browse the dictionary occasionally.
