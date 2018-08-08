Emma Watson Has Revealed How One Of Her Film Roles Made Such A Powerful Impact On Her Personal Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Watson will forever be known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise. But it’s another entirely different role that has most affected how she thinks about her public profile. Here’s a look at how the timely techno thriller made such an impact.

Born in Paris in 1990, Emma Watson lived in the French capital until she was five, before moving with her mother to Oxfordshire, England. In 1999 she auditioned for the role of Hermione Granger in the big-screen adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. She was subsequently cast alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint as part of the film’s central trio.

Watson was often singled out by the press as the finest of the three young actors after the release of the 2001 movie. She returned to the role in 2002’s Chamber of Secrets and then again in 2004’s The Prisoner of Azkaban and 2005’s The Goblet of Fire. Watson then ventured outside of the franchise in 2007 with a starring turn in BBC drama Ballet Shoes.

