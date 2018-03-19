Emma Watson Made A Statement At An Oscars After-Party – But Then One Mistake Left Her Red-Faced

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Watson is a huge advocate for gender equality and is renowned for her feminist activism. So it should come as no surprise that the 27-year-old English star used an appearance at the 2018 Academy Awards after-party to make a statement about the culture of sexual harassment and inequality in Hollywood. Unfortunately, Watson’s show of female solidarity did not get people talking about the issues of the day. Instead, observers commented on a mistake she made that was unusual for the young actress and academic.

Emma Watson found worldwide fame at a very early age. When she was just ten years old, the fresh-faced little girl was cast as Hermione Granger in the first of the film adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s wildly popular Harry Potter book series. The child star effectively grew up on the sets of those blockbuster movies. Just into double digits for 2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, by the time the last installment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, was released in 2011, Watson was an adult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, Watson’s public persona would forever be entwined with the character of Hermione, because on the face of it the pair were very alike. Both were young women who had a passion for fighting injustice, both were very intelligent and aced all their classes, and both were sticklers for grammar. And that is why Watson’s statement at the Oscars party came as such a big surprise – Hermione would have been absolutely appalled! Not least because Watson graduated from the Ivy League’s Brown University in 2014 with a B.A. in English literature.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT