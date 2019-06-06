This Is How The End Of The Silent Movie Era Caused Buster Keaton To Suffer A Dramatic Breakdown

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to imagine TV as anything other than the multicolored, high-definition experience it is today. Nevertheless, there was a time when just seeing live actors on screen was a treat. Silent movie star Buster Keaton made a name for himself in those days, but his mental health waned with their decline.

There’s some debate over what damaged Keaton’s emotional well-being, but perhaps that’s a sign of the times. The subject wasn’t often discussed during the actor’s life, though some attribute it partially to the silent era movies’ close. Thankfully, willingness to discuss mental health seems to be lifting the stigma around it in the modern era.

October 10 marks the World Health Organisation’s World Mental Health Day, and it encourages people to share their stories. Anyone can suffer from mental illness at any time, as many celebrities can testify. Big names such as Lady Gaga, Ryan Reynolds and Ellen DeGeneres have experienced associated problems, as did Keaton.

