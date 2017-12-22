After Finally Ending A 9-Year Feud With His Mother, Elton John Was Dealt A Devastating Blow

ADVERTISEMENT

Pop legend Elton John never had an easy relationship with his mother Sheila Farebrother. His history with her was complicated, to say the least. For nine long years the pair argued with each other through the press, with each accusing the other of bad behavior. It was sad to see a mother and her only child driven so far apart. Luckily, though, the pair did eventually reconcile, with John confirming on his Instagram that they were back in touch. But then came another sad twist.

Elton John (born Reginald Kenneth Dwight) has loved music ever since he was a child. His father Stanley discouraged John’s ambitions of being a singer, but his mother went the other way. After divorcing Stanley and remarrying Fred Farebrother, Sheila helped her son get a job as a pub pianist. This was Elton’s first step on the journey to stardom.

By the late 1960s, Elton was mainly writing songs for other musicians, though he did release one album on which he sang. But his big break came with his second album in 1970. The self-titled record featured “Your Song”, and it was a big success. From there, Elton began writing more and more hits, while at the same time adopting his now iconic glam-rock stage aesthetic.

