Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Have Stunning News – And They Kept It Under Wraps For 9 Months

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s a singer and a pin-up for a plethora of women. She’s a tennis player drooled over by guys the world over. Together, however, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova only have eyes for each other. The two lovebirds have been entangled in a secretive romance for almost 17 years now, despite their high-profile professions. Still, not everything can be kept hidden forever. So, in December 2017 big news emerged regarding the couple that is sure to have stunned even their most ardent followers. And they somehow managed to keep it in on the down-low for nine whole months!

He rose to prominence as the millennium got rolling with a sound, look and stage presence that sent woman swooning. Yes, it’s Spanish heartthrob Enrique Iglesias – best known for his 2001 hit track “Hero.” Born in 1975 in Spain, he’s the son of the popular Spanish crooner Julio Iglesias.

ADVERTISEMENT

Admirably, though, the younger Iglesias didn’t want to be handed anything because of his famous father. And that ultimately led to him firing out demos to record labels under an alias. Clearly, though, musical talent ran in the family, as Iglesias quickly proved with the release of his self-titled debut album in 1995.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT