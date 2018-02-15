Eric Roberts Exposed The Truth About His Strained Relationship With Julia – And He Made A Bold Claim

ADVERTISEMENT

Screen actor Eric Roberts had picked up three Golden Globe nominations before his little sister, Julia, had even made her screen debut. But, of course, it was his younger sibling who went on to become by far the most famous Roberts. The brother and sister have had a complicated relationship down the years, and one that can hardly have been helped by Eric’s recent and surprisingly bold claims.

Born in Biloxi, Mississippi in 1956, Eric Roberts began his professional acting career in 1977, playing Ted Bancroft on the long-running NBC soap Another World. Just a year later he delivered a Golden Globe-nominated performance in the film King of the Gypsies. In 1983 he scored a second nod thanks to his turn in Star 80.

Eric then went on to pick up a coveted Oscar nomination for his portrayal of an escaped con in 1985’s Runaway Train. Two years later, the actor finally got to take a statue home when he received a Theatre World Award for his first Broadway gig in the play Burn This. Moving into the 1990s, and Eric enjoyed various supporting roles in high-profile films including Final Analysis, The Specialist and the made-for-TV Doctor Who: The Movie.

