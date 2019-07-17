At The Height Of His Fame, Errol Flynn Faced A Scandal That Could Have Ended His Career For Good

ADVERTISEMENT

Errol Flynn rose to fame in the Golden Age of Hollywood as the ultimate romantic swashbuckler. However, behind the dashing, heroic persona lay a darker side to his character that regularly got him into hot water. And during Flynn’s heyday, a scandal broke that had the potential to tarnish his career forever.

Yes, although Flynn was already renowned as one of Tinseltown’s bad boys at the time, the allegations that faced him on this occasion were alarming. In 1942 the one-time Robin Hood was accused of having raped two teenage girls in separate incidents, and the stunning claims subsequently prompted a media circus. Flynn vehemently denied the assertions during the 1943 trial, however.

And while Flynn was eventually acquitted in court, he nevertheless suffered reputational damage by way of the trial’s revelations. Perhaps as a result, then, the star didn’t enjoy anything like his pre-war success following the conclusion of the trial. Here’s a look at the story that changed how the actor would be seen forever.

