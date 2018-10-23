Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Photo May Have Finally Revealed The Truth About An Apparent Family Feud

ADVERTISEMENT

Princess Eugenie of York married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018. Once the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel was over, members of the family joined the bride for her official wedding photos. As a result, it appears that one of the snapshots has revealed an interesting truth about a supposed decades-long royal feud.

Eugenie is the youngest daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s third child and second son, Prince Andrew. The 28-year-old is currently ninth in line to the British throne. However, she will move down one place with the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s child in 2019.

Eugenie was born on March 23, 1990 in London. She studied English literature and art history at Newcastle University. As she is further down the line of succession, she does not receive money from the royal family. The princess currently works at the Hauser & Wirth gallery, where she was made director in 2017.

