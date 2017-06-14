Everyone Loved Saved By The Bell’s Lark Voorhies – But Today You Won’t Even Recognize Her

By Chris Shackleton
June 14, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: via Alchetron
Image: via Alchetron

As Saved by the Bell’s Lisa Turtle, Lark Voorhies captured the hearts of countless 90’s kids. However – after graduating from Bayside High in 1993 – things took a turn for the worse in this teen star’s life. Now, she’s back in the spotlight, but the sad reason may come as a shock to her biggest fans.

Image: via PostImg
Image: via PostImg

Before she became the trendy Lisa Turtle, Lark Voorhies was another teen with a serious thirst for fame. Indeed, Voorhies’ mother Tricia recognized her daughter’s potential from an early age and even auditioned her for an agent at two-years old. Nevertheless, this first gamble didn’t pay off – little Lark was just too shy to perform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via SavedByTheBellReviewed

Despite this early bout of stage fright, Voorhies quickly gained the confidence to become an actress. At the age of 12, she landed her first gig in a commercial for Universal Tours. Then – in 1988 – she gained the role of Lisa Turtle on the Disney Channel’s Good Morning, Miss Bliss.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT