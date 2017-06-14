Everyone Loved Saved By The Bell’s Lark Voorhies – But Today You Won’t Even Recognize Her

ADVERTISEMENT

As Saved by the Bell’s Lisa Turtle, Lark Voorhies captured the hearts of countless 90’s kids. However – after graduating from Bayside High in 1993 – things took a turn for the worse in this teen star’s life. Now, she’s back in the spotlight, but the sad reason may come as a shock to her biggest fans.

Before she became the trendy Lisa Turtle, Lark Voorhies was another teen with a serious thirst for fame. Indeed, Voorhies’ mother Tricia recognized her daughter’s potential from an early age and even auditioned her for an agent at two-years old. Nevertheless, this first gamble didn’t pay off – little Lark was just too shy to perform.

Despite this early bout of stage fright, Voorhies quickly gained the confidence to become an actress. At the age of 12, she landed her first gig in a commercial for Universal Tours. Then – in 1988 – she gained the role of Lisa Turtle on the Disney Channel’s Good Morning, Miss Bliss.

