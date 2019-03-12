Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Anna Kendrick’s Inspirational Evolution

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2008 Anna Kendrick landed her breakout role in the Twilight Saga movie series, and the Oscar-nominated actress has regularly graced our screens ever since. But as with many of her fellow stars, Kendrick had to pay her dues before eventually finding success. And her journey to the top is truly inspiring.

Nowadays, Kendrick is known for her versatility; she’s an actress, a singer and even a writer, having penned her own autobiography, Scrappy Little Nobody, in 2016. And she showed off some of those skills in 2018, when she starred alongside Blake Lively in comedy-thriller A Simple Favor. In that movie, we see her nail not only the light, humorous moments for which she’s become renowned, but also tensely thrilling ones, too.

By that point, moreover, Kendrick had already proved herself to be a comedic powerhouse. Mostly notably, she honed her talent through the smash hit Pitch Perfect, which sees her character, Beca Mitchell, join the ranks of competitive college a cappella group The Barden Bellas. And the actress impressed critics with both her vocals and her sharp one-liners.

