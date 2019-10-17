Kelly Osbourne has grown up in the spotlight, so it’s no surprise she’s changed her look on several occasions. Indeed, she first came into the public eye aged 17 on her family’s reality show, The Osbournes. Since then, more than her fashion has changed, as she’s slimmed down and transformed her lifestyle. And her red carpet appearances in September 2019 sent fans into a frenzy.
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Kelly Osbourne’s Dramatic Transformation
Fans of Kelly’s will know that she has had quite an evolution, as far as fashion goes. When she first broke onto the Hollywood scene, she had cropped haircuts in bold colors, and she wore dark, gothic clothing. She had crimped her locks and brushed on porcelain powder to highlight the contrast between her skin and her hair.