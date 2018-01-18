When Ewan McGregor Won A Golden Globe, His Unconventional Speech Sent Twitter Into Meltdown

ADVERTISEMENT

A career in Hollywood usually comes with its ups and downs, and that of Scottish-born actor Ewan McGregor has been no exception. From the critically acclaimed highs of Trainspotting to the widely panned lows of the Star Wars prequels, McGregor has seen both sides of the movie business during his acting tenure. However, it seems that the 46-year-old has had to ride the waves in his personal life too – something that was put on full display at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Because after accepting a Best Actor award for his parts in Fargo, McGregor made an acceptance speech that stunned and shocked many who saw it…

He may not have been instantly drawn to acting as a child, but Ewan McGregor certainly made up for it in his adult life. Born on March 31, 1971 in Crieff, Scotland, the son of two schoolteachers got his first taste of dramatic performance during his three-year stint at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Clearly, it was something he excelled at. McGregor landed his first big part in the 1993 British musical Lipstick on Your Collar, before getting a call-up to appear in the television series The Scarlet & The Black. From then on, there was no stopping the flying Scotsman.

