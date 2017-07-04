Here’s Exactly How Filthy Rich Your Favorite TV Presenters Are

ADVERTISEMENT

By all means, television presenters have demanding jobs. From the lengthy working hours to the risk of something going wrong live on-air, helming a show isn’t always as easy as it looks. But for all the hard work they put in, TV hosts are rewarded with fame, household adoration and, above all else, a juicy paycheck. And these beloved stars of daytime and late-night TV have some of the fattest salaries of them all.

20. Montel Williams – $10 million

Once a successful motivational speaker, Montel Williams found his skills put to good use in the world of daytime TV. From 1991 to 2008, the presenter earned millions from The Montel Williams Show as well as an Emmy in 1996. Today, Williams, who’s worth an estimated $10 million, now campaigns on behalf of sufferers of MS.

19. Jimmy Kimmel – $35 million

Currently worth $35 million, Jimmy Kimmel has quickly become one of America’s best-loved late-night hosts. Since 2003, his program Jimmy Kimmel Live!, produced under the star’s own company Jackhole Productions, has earned countless viewers and award nominations. It even led Kimmel to host this year’s Oscars, much to the chagrin of movie star nemesis Matt Damon.

