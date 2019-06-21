This Is Exactly Why ’90s Heartthrob Jason Priestley Punched Harvey Weinstein In the Face In 1995

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since famous movie producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct on a massive scale, many other stories have come out about the man and the system he was part of. One of these involves a fight between him and Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Jason Priestley. Priestley recounted the incident on Twitter in December 2017.

The conversation came up after news hit that Weinstein may have blacklisted actresses in the industry. These remain allegations but it got lots of people talking. Actress Tara Strong wrote on Twitter that she feared that Priestley, a friend of hers, might have been blacklisted because of the physical altercation.

In his response to Strong, Priestley explained the whole incident from his point of view. It had happened at a 1995 Golden Globe party hosted by Miramax, the company created by Weinstein and his brother. For those speaking out against sexual misconduct in Hollywood, the story was rather cathartic.

