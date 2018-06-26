Body Language Experts Say Harry And Meghan’s Wedding Snaps Reveal A Surprising Royal Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the royal family seem to spend half their lives being photographed, so naturally they’re a dream for body language experts. And the wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle gave the aforementioned experts a chance to analyze the happy couple like never before. The results were interesting and perhaps more than a little surprising.

Harry and Meghan’s relationship shook up the royal family, in a good way. They made it clear from the offset that they were a modern couple and very unlikely to do things in a reserved or stuffy manner. Their 2017 engagement photos showed them smiling happily together, a far cry from the formal royal engagement pictures of the past.

In fact, the engagement photos were almost sexy, a concept that would have been unthinkable for royals a few decades ago. Body language experts were delighted. “Here, Prince Harry uses his legs as a shield around his lady and sends a silent message that he’ll protect her from the world,” expert Blanca Cobb explained to Good Housekeeping of one of the pictures, which also featured Meghan in a strategically positioned sheer dress.

