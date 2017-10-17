Here’s Why Experts Have Warned That You Should Never Google Avril Lavigne’s Name

By Chris Shackleton
October 17, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In today’s world, it’s never been simpler to check in with a cherished celeb. Just write their name into Google, press “search” and sit back as a million results flood your computer screen. But for singer Avril Lavigne, internet ubiquity might be a bad thing. Well, for her fans, at least…

Image: Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

Born in 1984, Avril Lavigne grew up in an era when the World Wide Web – let alone Google – didn’t exist. Without the distraction of the internet, the rambunctious musician began writing and singing her own songs as a teenager. And pretty soon her interests took her on a path towards fame and fortune.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

At the tender age of 14, Lavigne won the chance to sing alongside fellow Canadian singer Shania Twain onstage. Certainly, this early brush with fame gave Lavigne a thirst for the big leagues. So she moved to New York just four years later to start her career in full.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT