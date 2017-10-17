Here’s Why Experts Have Warned That You Should Never Google Avril Lavigne’s Name

ADVERTISEMENT

In today’s world, it’s never been simpler to check in with a cherished celeb. Just write their name into Google, press “search” and sit back as a million results flood your computer screen. But for singer Avril Lavigne, internet ubiquity might be a bad thing. Well, for her fans, at least…

Born in 1984, Avril Lavigne grew up in an era when the World Wide Web – let alone Google – didn’t exist. Without the distraction of the internet, the rambunctious musician began writing and singing her own songs as a teenager. And pretty soon her interests took her on a path towards fame and fortune.

At the tender age of 14, Lavigne won the chance to sing alongside fellow Canadian singer Shania Twain onstage. Certainly, this early brush with fame gave Lavigne a thirst for the big leagues. So she moved to New York just four years later to start her career in full.

