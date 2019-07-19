An Explosive Autobiography About Rock Hudson Has Revealed Scandalous Secrets The Star Tried To Hide

ADVERTISEMENT

Rock Hudson was one of the biggest stars of his era. He was so popular, in fact, that he ended up being dubbed “the king of Hollywood.” And he was considered a heartthrob by women. Underneath the glitz of the movie industry, however, Hudson was a tormented man. For all of his life, he tried to avoid what back then would have been a massive scandal.

Indeed, Hudson was so famous in his day that many books have been written about his life. One of these is Mark Griffin’s 2018 biography All That Heaven Allows, named after the classic 1955 movie in which Hudson starred. It goes into detail about the obstacles the actor faced during his career, as well as detailing Hudson’s saddening death in 1985.

Griffin’s book might one day become a movie. It certainly has all the ingredients of one, and Universal Pictures owns the rights to the screenplay. Should that ever happen, then the story of Rock Hudson might find a larger audience. At the moment, though, it’s a tale that many are unaware of today – and that perhaps indicates just how far we’ve come as a society.

